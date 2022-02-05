Public anger will vote BJP out, SP-RLD alliance will win 400 seats in UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief and Uttar Pradesh former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that the people of the state will show their anger to the Yogi Adityanath government in the Assembly polls by not voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming that Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) -SP alliance will win an overwhelming majority of 400 seats out the total 403 Assembly seats in the ensuing elections.

"Have seen the anger of the people against the BJP government, the alliance (SP-RLD) is going to get 400 seats, BJP will get the remaining 3 seats," said Yadav.

He further slammed the Adityanath government for the poor law and order in the state.

Terming the attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy as the biggest failure of law and order situation in the state, Akhilesh said, "SP condemned the incident as soon as we got to know. BJP should answer if the mafia opened fire when they saw a political leader. It's the biggest failure of the law and order system. We've seen their law and order many times," he said.

Referring to the Hathras gang rape of a 19-year-old girl in 2020 whose body was cremated by the Uttar Pradesh Police and the administration without the consent or the presence of the victim's family, SP chief said "Family of the daughter from Hathras wanted justice, they wanted to cremate her respectfully."But what did the people of this government do? They didn't let it happen. Had she received proper treatment at the hospital, she would perhaps have been alive today."

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)