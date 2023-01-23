Public representatives should make efforts in speeding up industrial development: UP CM

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called upon the public representatives to make efforts to speed up the industrial development in their respective regions.

CM Yogi held a meeting with MPs and MLAs of Unnao, Lucknow and Hardoi districts at his residence on Monday and inquired about the status of development works from the public representatives in their respective areas. They apprised the Chief Minister of the demands of the people and also gave new proposals for development works.

The Chief Minister said that after inviting 16 countries to the proposed UP Global Investors Summit in February, the state delegation's visit to major cities of India has been successful.

According to an official statement, the global industry is impressed by the UP's industrial development-friendly environment and investment-friendly policies and the state is getting investments worth lakhs of crores. CM Yogi said every district of the state will get its benefit.

The Chief Minister said that the dredging of the rivers has yielded good results to solve the problems of river erosion and floods. The help of drone technology is also being taken in this. Construction of new embankments and repair of old ones are also being done. He urged the MPs and MLAs to monitor these works in their areas.

Describing the role of public representatives as important in shaping the possibilities of eco-tourism in Unnao and Hardoi, CM Yogi spoke about the need to prepare a better action plan and make necessary efforts. He said this will generate employment in the region.

Emphasizing infrastructure development in villages, the Chief Minister said that the government has started 'Mathrubhoomi Yojana'.



Informing about the plan for the development of a night safari near Kukrail picnic spot in Lucknow, the Chief Minister said that this scheme will expand the possibilities of tourism.

The Chief Minister said that in the last five and a half years, proper roads have been made even in remote villages. Clean drinking water has become accessible in every house. There is strong law and order.

He said that the state government is setting up fire stations at all tehsil headquarters in a phased manner. Trained personnel will be deployed in every fire station.

"There is a huge land bank, better connectivity, and efficient human resource. By developing better infrastructure, a better environment has been created for industrial development. The state government is giving all possible cooperation for development. All of you should do branding of this potential of your area. With this investment will come here and employment opportunities will be created," CM Yogi told the public representatives.

Taking inspiration from foreign and domestic investor road shows, various districts organized investor conferences with their own efforts. Investment proposals worth rupess thousands of crores are being received in these district-level investor conferences. Communication with the investors should be continued at places where the events have already been held, the Chief Minister said.

Yogi said that today investment is coming in every district of the state. Refering to Lucknow, Unnao and Hardoi districts, he said the region has immense opportunities in every sector including agriculture, food processing, dairy, textiles, biofuels and solar energy.

The Chief Minister said that all the districts should be connected with the main function of the Global Investors Summit to be held between February 10-12.

CM Yogi said that public representatives should give wide publicity to the new industrial policies of the state government. A discussion should be organized among the youth in universities, colleges, polytechnics and ITIs. (ANI)

