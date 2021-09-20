Public will choose its chief minister again soon, says Meenakshi Lekhi on Punjab Cong developments

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): As Charanjit Singh Channi is set to take over as next chief minister following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation, Union Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday said it is a matter of 4-6 months and the people will choose its chief minister again.

"Captain Amarinder Singh was elected as Punjab Chief Minister by the public. But, we know that the Congress party is running the government in Punjab. So, whoever they wish to choose as Chief Minister, they can do so. It is a matter of 4-6 months. The public will choose its Chief Minister again," Lekhi said.

Congress MLA Charanjit Singh Channi will take the oath as the new Chief Minister of Punjab on Monday at 11 am on Monday. Channi will succeed Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned as the chief minister of Punjab on Saturday following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.



These development came months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

BJP leader Lekhi, who is a Member of Parliament from the New Delhi Parliamentary constituency, also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party for allegedly propagating false claims on "no electricity bills" and employment to woo the voter base in Punjab.

"The claim of providing employment to the needy in the city is false. One can compare the schemes for the 'unemployed section' launched by the Central government and Delhi government. They (People) can see the difference. Also, amidst the peak of the COVID pandemic, under AAP's tenure, electricity bills of several people in Delhi have been more than four times than the actual estimate. Further, the idea of receiving no electricity bill has been in place for a long. These claims by the AAP are false," she told reporters.

Notably, Aam Aadmi Party is preparing to contest for the upcoming Assembly election in Punjab. (ANI)

