Publication of final NRC will be peaceful with Shah, people's support: Assam CM

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday voiced hope that the process of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) publication will turn out to be peaceful with support from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and people of the state.

"We believe that the publication of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be peaceful. Union Minister Amit Shah is providing us with all possible help and support," he told reporters.

This came after Sonowal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the steps to be taken in the run-up to the publication of final NRC on August 31.

Citing the example of the publication of the first draft of the NRC in Assam, Sonowal said that this time too the situation will remain peaceful because of public support.

"As everybody knows the publication of NRC will be carried out on August 31 based on the order by the Supreme Court. Everything had remained peaceful when the first draft of the NRC came out. The people put forth their demands then too, this time also things will happen peacefully with the support of the people," he asserted.

The Chief Minister also assured people that they will get a chance to clear their doubts.

"Everyone and anyone has the right to raise questions in a democracy, after the publication of the NRC on August 31, we will consult on whether any further decisions need to be taken," he said.

On July 23, the Supreme court extended the deadline for the final publication of the NRC in Assam from July 31 to August 31.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman had passed the order on a plea filed by the Centre and Assam government for extension of the deadline.

The court had, however, refused to allow a plea for 20 per cent sample re-verification of those included and excluded from the NRC. (ANI)

