Puducherry: BJP extends support to AINRC for no-confidence motion against Speaker Sivakolunthu
ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:27 IST
<p>Puducherry [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday extended its support to All India NR Congress for moving a no-confidence motion against Assembly speaker <a href="/search?query=VP Sivakolunthu">VP Sivakolunthu</a>.<br />BJP state president and MLA V Swaminathan handed over the letter of support to Assembly Secretary A Vincent Rai in his office.<br />Briefing media persons outside the Legislative Assembly, V Swaminathan said, "The speaker was functioning like a Congress worker and he also attended party programmes at the Puducherry Congress Committee office. Once a person occupies the position of Speaker, he or she ceases to be an active party worker."<br />On Tuesday, Leader of Opposition and All India NR Congress Party chief had submitted a notice to the speaker <a href="/search?query=VP Sivakolunthu">VP Sivakolunthu</a> expressing displeasure over his manner of functioning.<br /><a href="/search?query=Puducherry Legislative Assembly">Puducherry Legislative Assembly</a>'s budget session is set to commence on August 26. (ANI)<br /></p>