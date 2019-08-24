Puducherry: BJP extends support to AINRC for no-confidence motion against Speaker Sivakolunthu

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 18:51 IST

Will be challenge to follow Jaitley's ideals, diligence: Murli...

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Expressing condolences at the death of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on Saturday said that it will be a challenge for everyone to follow the ideals and diligence of the party stalwart.