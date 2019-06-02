Puducherry LG, Governors of Nagaland, J-K meet PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Jun 1 (ANI): Two days after taking charge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Governors of Nagaland and Jammu and Kashmir.

Among those who called on the Prime Minister were -- J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik and Nagaland Governor Padmanabha Acharya, besides Bedi.

On Friday, Governor of Andhra Pradesh -- ESL Narasimhan, Governor of Kerela -- P Sathasivam, Governor of Odisha -- Professor Ganeshi Lal, Governor of Jharkhand -- Draupadi Murmu, Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands - Admiral (retd.) D K Joshi, and Governor of Maharashtra -- Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao had met the Prime Minister.

Capping a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Modi, took oath as the Prime Minister for a second consecutive term in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

Riding high on the planks of muscular nationalism and anti-Congressism, BJP, which had won 282 seats in 2014, improved its tally by notching up 303 seats.

Along with its NDA allies, the number swelled to 353 in the 543-member Lower House of the Parliament. (ANI)