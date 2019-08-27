Puducherry: Opposition members stage walkout from Assembly

Puducherry [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Opposition leaders on Tuesday walked out from Puducherry assembly after the government did not consider confidence motion notice against Speaker V. P. Sivakolundhu.

"Speaker's conduct is partisan in manner. We had asked the Chief Minister to consider notice but he did not give a proper response, so we walked out," said All India N R Congress President and former Chief Minister, N Rangaswamy while speaking to media.

Rangasamy along with legislators of his party and the AIADMK have alleged that the Speaker is acting more as a Congress functionary.

They had also submitted a notice to the Puducherry Assembly Secretary for moving a 'no confidence' motion against Speaker V P Sivakolundhu last week. (ANI)

