Puducherry poll preparations: EVMs, VVPAT machines moved to different distribution centres

Puducherry [India], April 5 (ANI): Preparations for Puducherry Assembly polls were given final touches on Monday as EVMs and VVPAT machines were moved to different distribution centres from Women's Polytechnic College where presiding officers will collect and take them to respective booths for the voting.

Voting for the Assembly polls will take place on April 6.

As campaigning for assembly polls in Puducherry ended on Sunday, the election commission gave final touches to the preparations for voting in Puducherry.

With all the players including the NDA and Congress-DMK alliances putting in their best efforts to woo voters in 30 assembly seats for the polls on April 6, the Union Territory is witnessing a tough battle essentially between these two alliances. The National Democratic Alliance in the Puducherry is a rare case where the BJP is not the largest constituent of the alliance. The BJP is contesting on nine seats with the alliance led by the All India NR Congress contesting on 16 seats, and the AIADMK on five seats. (ANI)