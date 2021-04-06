Puducherry Polls: 66.58 per cent voter turnout till 4 pm

Puducherry [India], April 6 (ANI): Puducherry witnessed a voter turnout of 66.58 per cent till 4 pm across 30 constituencies, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The Yanam constituency in the Union Territory records the highest voting percentage with a voter turnout of 72.34 per cent till 4 pm, while the Mahe constituency witnessed the lowest voting percentage with a voter turnout of 57.52 per cent.

A total of 10,04,507 electors will decide the fate of 324 candidates across 30 constituencies of Puducherry.

The election, in the Union Territory, is a keen contest between the Congress-DMK alliance and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising All India NR Congress, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Congress-led alliance consists of Congress, contesting 15 seats, followed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which will fight on 13 seats along with the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), each of which will be contesting on one seat.

The NR Congress (AINRC) is contesting 16 of the 30 seats, while the BJP is contesting on 9 seats and AIADMK 5.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)