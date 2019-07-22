Pune man wants to become Cong President

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): While the Congress is yet to make a decision on its new chief after Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the post, a 28-year-old employed at a private automobile company here on Monday said he is that he is going to apply for the post of Congress President.

Gajanand Chandrakant Hosale, a resident of Hodlur, district Kalaburagi in Karnataka said that he will submit an application to city congress officials seeking his appointment as President of the grand old party in the wake of the Rahul Gandhi's resignation over a month back.

Speaking to ANI Hosale said, "It has been more than a month since Rahul Gandhi has resigned as president of Congress party. Nobody has been appointed yet. My thinking and ideology match with that of the Congress party so I will apply for its president's post."

"Tomorrow I will file the application. But first I will complete the process of becoming a member of the Congress party and then file the application to become the President of the party," he said.

To a question why he wants to becomes president of Congress party, Hosale said, "I want to explain it with an example. In our country there is poverty but no work is done on the ground level to eradicate it.

"I want to work as Congress President to work for this cause as it becomes easier to complete the task if you are a big leader. If you are just a party worker then no matter how much you try no one will listen to you. But if you have authority then you can do your work desirably," he said.

In his application to INC Committee which he said he will submit on Tuesday, Hosale states, "After analysing Lok Sabha results all over India, Congress party leaders resigning from INC Party. I want to dedicate my whole life to bring back our Congress party back on track. I have so many ideas to bring back Indian National Congress Party on good track." (ANI)

