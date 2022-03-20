Punjab: AAP govt constitutes new SIT to probe drugs charges against SAD leader Bikram Majithia

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 20 (ANI): Days after the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, the state police have formed a new special investigation team (SIT) to probe the charges in the drugs case against former cabinet minister and Shiromani Akali Dal(SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

A new SIT team consisting of four members has been formed to be headed by Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) S Rahul, for the investigation of the drug case.

Speaking to reporters today, Punjab state police chief Viresh Kumar Bhawra said, "A new SIT team consisting of four members has been formed to be headed by AIG S Rahul, for the investigation of a drug case involving SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia."

"Senior officers of the Bureau of Investigation will supervise the probe," he said.

On March 8, Mohali District Court extended Majithia's judicial custody till March 22, in a drugs case. On February 24, Majithia was sent to judicial custody till March 8 by the court.

The SAD leader had surrendered in the court and applied for regular bail in a drug case registered against him in December last year.

Majithia has been booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, on the allegations of his alleged involvement in a drug racket in the state.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 24 had dismissed Majithia's anticipatory bail plea. Earlier, Supreme Court had also granted protection from arrest to Majithia till February 23 in view of the Punjab Assembly elections.

Majithia was apprehending arrest after a case under the provisions of the NDPS Act was registered at Mohali on December 20, last year. (ANI)