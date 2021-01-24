Punjab AAP MLAs to move towards Delhi on tractors tomorrow to support farmers' parade

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 24 (ANI): All MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will move towards Delhi on tractors from Shambhu at Punjab-Haryana border to support the tractor parade of farmers on Monday, said the party's Punjab unit.

"All MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party will move towards Delhi on tractors collectively from Shambhu border to support the tractor parade of farmers," AAP's Punjab unit said in a press statement.

Due to heavy traffic on the main roads across Punjab, AAP MLAs will leave for Delhi from their respective constituencies, it said.

The party has requested media persons to reach Shambhu Kalan on January 25, 2021, at 11.30 am.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police gave formal permission for the Kisan tractor rally on January 26. Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Intelligence in Delhi Police, Dependra Pathak on Sunday said that three routes have been determined for the farmer leaders' tractor rally from three border points of Delhi.

Farmers from all across the country are marching towards Delhi in order to take part in the scheduled rally. Tractors from Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan have reached on Tikri border as the farmers sit in for protest for nearly two months.

The eleventh round of talks between farmers and the government was held on Friday, which remained inconclusive.

The talks of farmer unions and the government have seemingly broken down after the former insisted on their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws and the latter asked them to reconsider its offer to put these laws on hold for about 18 months.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)