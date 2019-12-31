Punjab: AAP protests against power tariff hike

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday held a protest march here against the state government's decision to hike the power tariff in the state from January 1, 2020.

"The government is increasing the burden on the public. The Congress party had promised before the election that they would lower the power tariff. If the government does not roll back the hike, then we will do a 'gherao' of the residence of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on January 7," said AAP leader Rajinder Pal Kaur.

According to a state government order, power will become rupee 0.30 costlier per unit for domestic consumers and rupee 0.29 for commercial usage from January 2020. The hike will cost Rs 20 per horsepower more to farmers.

The power tariffs have been increased as many as 11 occasions since Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's government assumed the office. (ANI)

