Punjab Assembly polls: AAP reveals 10-point agenda, to focus on jobs

Mohali (Punjab) [India], January 12 (ANI): Revealing the 10-point agenda of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Punjab assembly election, party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the party would focus on generating employment opportunities in the state.

Addressing a press conference here today, Kejriwal said, "We have prepared a 10-point 'Punjab Model' to make the state developed and prosperous if AAP comes to power. We will make such a prosperous Punjab that the youth who went to go to Canada for employment will return in the next 5 years."

He further said, "Our aim is to make Punjab a drug-free state. There is a tie-up between politicians and drug mafia in Punjab. If AAP forms the government, then we will break this syndicate."

On sacrilege incident, Kejriwal said, "There has been growing number of sacrilege in Punjab. Due to this, there is a law and order issue in the state. Those who are accused of sacrilege will be brought to justice. We bring back peace and harmony in the state."

He added, "Punjab has a debt of Rs 3 lakh crore. We will make a corruption-free state."

The Delhi CM also said that the AAP would focus on improving education and schools in the state, and 16,000 mohalla clinics will be set up Punjab and provide free medical treatment to all citizens of the state.

Earlier, the Delhi CM had said that the AAP would provide Rs 1,000 to every woman, who is above the age of 18 years. (ANI)