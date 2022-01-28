Punjab Assembly polls: Bikram Singh Mijithia files nomination from Amritsar East

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 28 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal leader and candidate from Amritsar East, Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday filed his nomination on Friday for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

This comes after the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Punjab government not to take any coercive action against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia till January 31 after he approached the top court for anticipatory bail.

Majithia, who is facing an FIR by Punjab Police in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) case, was earlier granted interim bail by the High Court on a condition of cooperating in the investigation.



Majithia was apprehending arrest after a case under the provisions of the NDPS Act was registered at Mohali on December 20, last year.

BJP's Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju will contest as BJP candidate against Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Sidhu and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in the Amritsar East assembly seat.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.


