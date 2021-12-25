Punjab Assembly polls: Congress Screening Committee meet postponed, likely to be held on Monday

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): The Congress Screening Committee which was scheduled to meet today to finalise the 117 candidates for the Punjab elections, has been postponed.

The second meeting of the Congress Screening Committee for Punjab, scheduled to be held on Friday has been postponed and is likely to be held in the next two days, said Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jakhar.

The first meeting of the Committee took place on Wednesday where it was decided to give the party ticket to only one member from a family.

Speaking to ANI on Friday here, Sunil Jakhar said, "The meeting (Congress Screening Committee for Punjab) has been postponed till the next 1-2 days at least, discussions weren't held in detail.

State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has already made it clear that the candidates will be given tickets based on merit.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will be present at the meeting.The committee will be chaired by Ajay Maken.

"Congress is a secular party in which discussions and debates are properly conducted. It has been decided to give tickets keeping in view the merit. Tickets will be given to the winning candidates. Congress is a secular party that follows a proper procedure. Tickets will be given on merit," Sidhu told reporters.



He also said that the party will fight the polls with everyone's involvement.

"Congress will come together as one, decide roles, give responsibility to every leader and worker, and fight this election. With every passing day, we are becoming stronger," he said.

Highlighting that three important resolutions were passed in the meeting, Sidhu said that the party is talking about common people and their welfare.



"Creating a welfare state was talked about. The decision of how to make the life of Punjabis better, will be kept in mind," Sidhu assured.

Talking about the blast that took place in Ludhiana District Court Complex on Thursday, Jakhar said that it will be premature to link the blast to Pakistan, however, added that the blast was a sophisticated attempt and a common man could not have done this.

"Government is responsible to keep the faith of our public. It will be premature to link Pakistan to this. The explosion was a sophisticated attempt, a common man couldn't have done this. Public and the government needs to be aware for now," he said.

The explosion at the Ludhiana District Court on Thursday claimed one life and left six people injured. (ANI)

