Punjab Assembly session to convene on Sept 27; issues of electricity, stubble burning on agenda

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 22 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that it was decided in the cabinet meeting that the Assembly Session will now convene on Tuesday, September 27.

In the session, issues like electricity and stubble burning will be discussed, CM Bhagwant Mann said.

"In the cabinet meeting today, it has been decided to convene an Assembly session on September 27. Issues like electricity and stubble burning will be discussed," CM Mann said after chairing a cabinet meeting at the Punjab Secretariat in Chandigarh, day after the previous assembly session (that was scheduled to be held today) was cancelled by state governor Banwarilal Purohit.

He further said, "We will go to Supreme Court against the cancellation of the Assembly session (by Governor)."

The ministers are also expected to take out a peace march today, marking a protest against the cancellation of the special session of the House by the Governor.

On Wednesday, Governor Purohit had withdrawn the Punjab government's orders calling for the assembly session for a "confidence motion" citing the "absence of specific rules" to do so.

The assembly was called through the third special session of the sixteenth Vidhan Sabha.

"I, Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab hereby withdraw my orders, regarding summoning of the sixteenth Vidhan Sabha of the state of Punjab to meet for its third (Special) session on Thursday in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha hall", the order on Wednesday read.

Addressing a letter to Secretary Punjab Vidhan Sabha, governor Purohit had said that a legal opinion was sorted on the entire matter from the Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain.

"This matter was examined and a legal opinion was sort from Satya Pal Jain Additional Solicitor General of India. He has given his legal opinion that there is no specific provision regarding the summoning of the Assembly for considering 'confidence motion' only, in Punjab Vidhan Sabha Rules of procedure and conduct of business", read the letter.

It was in light of the above provision that the Punjab Governor withdrew his offer dated September 20.

Reacting to the governor's action, Aam Aadmi Party had attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party alleging the 'democracy has been killed in Punjab'.

"This is another example of the killing of democracy in Punjab at the behest of the BJP. To date in the history of India, the Governor has not cancelled the approval of the special session. This is the first such shameful incident in the history of Indian democracy. The complicity between the BJP and the Congress, which was behind the scenes, has now come to the fore", stated AAP in its official statement.

The party further stated that, in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party was bringing this complicity of Operation Lotus to the public, but once again Congress has come to the fore as the security cover of the BJP. The Governor has no right to interfere in the work of an elected government, it said.

"The Governor seems to be adopting the Viceroy model of the British Raj more than the Indian Constitution. Aam Aadmi Party has always fought against their oppressive policies and will continue to fight even further," it added. (ANI)