Punjab Assembly to have one-day special sitting today

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 1 (ANI): Speaker Punjab Vidhan Sabha has convened a one day special sitting of the first session of the 16th State Assembly on Friday, said the Punjab government on Thursday.



"Under second proviso to Rule 16 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha (Punjab Legislative Assembly), the Speaker has been pleased to call the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, which was adjourned sine-die on March 22, 2022, to meet at 10.00 A.M on Friday, April 1, 2022, in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Hall, Vidhan Bhavan, Chandigarh," said notice by the government.

"Speaker Punjab Vidhan Sabha has convened a one day special sitting of the first session of the 16th State Assembly on Friday i.e. April 1, 2022, at 10.00 am. Live proceedings of this session would be available on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube Handles of Punjab Government and CMO," the government of Punjab tweeted on its official Twitter handle. (ANI)

