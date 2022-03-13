Punjab: Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal to hold 'victory' roadshow in Amritsar today

Sangrur (Punjab) [India], March 13 (ANI): The Punjab Chief Ministerial face of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that the party supremo Arvind Kejriwal is visiting Amritsar today to take part in a roadshow to express gratitude to the people for giving the popular mandate with two-third majority in the state in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Speaking to the reporters before leaving for Amritsar, Mann said, "We will take the blessings of Guru Sahib to fulfil the promises we made to the people of Punjab. Our national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is coming to Amritsar (for roadshow) today to thank the people."