Punjab: Bhagwant Mann visits Gurdwara, Jalebi preparation begins at his residence ahead of counting

Sangrur (Punjab) [India], March 10 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann visited Gurdwara Gursagar Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur on Thursday morning to offer prayers ahead of the counting of votes for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

"We are hopeful that the people of Punjab have voted for change (AAP)," said Mann to reporters.



Counting of votes for 117 Assembly constituencies in Punjab will begin at 8am.



Jalebis with the hope of victory are being prepared at the residence of Mann in Sangrur.

Also, his residence has been decorated with flowers as he hopes to the oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab as predicted by Exit polls.



Mann is contesting from the Dhuri constituency in the Sangrur district.

Exit polls on Monday predicted a clear victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab with the scale of the party's victory varying across various surveys.

The surveys also predicted that the ruling Congress will finish a distant second in the state followed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) which had allied with Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP and its allies are not predicted to do well, according to the surveys.

If the results come as per the prediction of exit polls, it will be the first time that AAP will come to power in Punjab.

Polling was held in the state on February 20. (ANI)