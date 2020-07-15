Punjab Higher Education Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa (File photo)
Punjab cabinet minister tests positive for coronavirus, CM Singh wishes him speedy recovery

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2020 14:15 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 15 (ANI): After Punjab cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa tested positive for COVID-19, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took to Twitter to wish the ailing minister a speedy recovery.
"Wishing my Cabinet colleague Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa Ji a speedy recovery. He has tested positive for #Covid19 today. Looking forward to having you rejoin us soon again," the Punjab CM tweeted.
The rural development and panchayats minister had undergone a coronavirus test last Friday. (ANI)

