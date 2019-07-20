Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh accepts Navjot Sidhu's resignation

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 20 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh has accepted the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as minister from Punjab cabinet.

Disclosing this here on Saturday, an official spokesperson said Captain Amarinder, who had been indisposed for the last two days, since arrival from Delhi, saw the resignation letter this morning. He has sent the same to Governor VPS Badnore, for formal acceptance.

Sidhu, who was given Power and New and Renewable Energy Resources ministry after a Cabinet reshuffle in June had sent his resignation to Captain Amarinder on July 15.

The Chief Minister had earlier, in Delhi, said he would see the resignation letter, which was received at his Chandigarh residence in his absence, and take a decision. The letter, however, was just a single sentence tendering Sidhu's resignation, with no explanation or elaboration, said the spokesperson.

The cricketer-turned-politician had earlier submitted his resignation letter to Rahul Gandhi instead of Amarinder Singh. It had remained unclear as to why the resignation was not sent to Singh in the past one month.

Singh and Sidhu have been at loggerheads since his controversial visit to Pakistan for the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan last year where he had hugged the Army Chief leading to a huge controversy back home.

The rift was further widened during the general elections when Sidhu and his wife accused Amarinder of having had a hand in the denial of ticket to her to from either Chandigarh or Amritsar.

On June 6, the Congress leader was stripped off the portfolios of local government and Tourism and Culture Ministry by the Chief Minister after the party won eight parliamentary seats out of 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Punjab state. (ANI)

