Punjab CM calls for cabinet meeting at state secretariat today

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 22 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called for a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The cabinet meeting is slated to start at 10.30 am at, Punjab Secretariat.

However the agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed yet, the meeting has been called a day after the state Governor Banwarilal Purohit (on Wednesday), withdrew the Punjab government's orders calling for the assembly session for a "confidence motion" due to the "absence of specific rules" to do so.

The assembly was called through the third special session of the sixteenth Vidhan Sabha.

"I, Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab hereby withdraw my orders, regarding summoning of the sixteenth Vidhan Sabha of the state of Punjab to meet for its third (Special) session on Thursday in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha hall", the order on Wednesday read.



Addressing a letter to Secretary Punjab Vidhan Sabha, governor Purohit had said that a legal opinion was sorted on the entire matter from the Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain.

"This matter was examined and a legal opinion was sort from Satya Pal Jain Additional Solicitor General of India. He has given his legal opinion that there is no specific provision regarding the summoning of the Assembly for considering 'confidence motion' only, in Punjab Vidhan Sabha Rules of procedure and conduct of business", read the letter.

It was in light of the above provision that the Punjab Governor withdrew his offer dated September 20.

Reacting to the governor's action, Aam Aadmi Party attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party alleging that the 'democracy has been killed in Punjab'.

"This is another example of the killing of democracy in Punjab at the behest of the BJP. To date in the history of India, the Governor has not cancelled the approval of the special session. This is the first such shameful incident in the history of Indian democracy. The complicity between the BJP and the Congress, which was behind the scenes, has now come to the fore", stated AAP in its official statement.

The party further stated that, in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party was bringing this complicity of Operation Lotus to the public, but once again Congress has come to the fore as the security cover of the BJP. The Governor has no right to interfere in the work of an elected government, it said.

"The Governor seems to be adopting the Viceroy model of the British Raj more than the Indian Constitution. Aam Aadmi Party has always fought against their oppressive policies and will continue to fight even further," it added. (ANI)

