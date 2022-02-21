Punjab CM Channi calls Arvind Kejriwal 'liar'

Morinda (Punjab) [India], February 21 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday called Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal a "liar" and said if elected to power, the AAP won't bring any change in the state.

Channi also called the leaders of AAP those who are "rejected" from everywhere.

Speaking with ANI, Punjab Chief Minister post-voting, said, "If instead of Congress, AAP comes to power (in Punjab), there will be no change, as they have political leaders who get rejected from all sides. They're neither revolutionary nor is he (Arvind Kejriwal) a Bhagat Singh disciple."



"Arvind Kejriwal is a lying man, he speaks big lies and either flips on his statements or sometimes apologizes," he added.

Channi also said that he is winning with a good margin from both the seats he is contesting from--Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur.

Punjab recorded an average voter turnout of 65.50 per cent on Sunday, which is lower as compared to voter turnout in 2017 when it was over 77 per cent.

This election, Punjab witnessed a multi-cornered contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

