Punjab CM congratulates DMK leader MK Stalin on his victory in TN polls

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 2 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday congratulated DMK leader MK Stalin on his victory in Tamil Nadu elections.

"Congratulate DMK chief @mkstalin for leading the alliance to a well-deserved victory in Tamil Nadu. I am sure you will provide a stable and reassuring government to the people of the State," Singh tweeted.

Several political leaders such as Tejashwi Yadav, Rajnath Singh, Sharad Pawar and Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated the DMK president for his electoral triumph.



Meanwhile, DMK workers and supporters were seen celebrating in large numbers outside Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters, as official trends show the party leading, despite of a ban on victory processions imposed by the Election Commission (EC) in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu were held on April 6. The counting of votes began at 8 am today.

The fate of 3,998 candidates was sealed during polling across 234 constituencies in the state on April 6. (ANI)

