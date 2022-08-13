Punjab CM Mann announces 6000 vacancies for Anganwadi workers will be filled

Amritsar (Punjab) [India] August 12 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced that over 6000 posts for Anganwadi workers that are vacant will now be filled soon.

While addressing a gathering in Baba Bakala on the occasion of 'Rakhar Punia', the Chief Minister said that the wheels have already been set in motion for completing this recruitment process within 45 days.

He said "The entire recruitment will be based on merit and will be done in a transparent and fair manner for which a mechanism is being evolved. Bhagwant Mann said that in addition, 4300 posts have been recently filled in Punjab Police and the appointment letters to selected candidates will be handed over in the coming days."

The Chief Minister asserted that the state government is committed to checking the brain drain from the state to foreign countries. He said that for this more vistas of employment are being opened for the youth both in the public and private sectors.

CM Mann said, "The state government is working hard towards this to end".



Attacking Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress, CM Mann said "The people of the state have abandoned both these parties because of their anti-Punjab stance. He said that these parties had mercilessly plundered the wealth of the state resulting in extreme hardship for the people. These rejected leaders have not held conferences on this occasion because they are fearful of facing the people," he added.

"These leaders remained confined to the high walls of their palaces and never bothered about the common man. He said that these power-drunk leaders built 'castles in the air' and looted the public wealth mercilessly," said CM Mann slamming the former CM Captain Amarinder Singh and SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The Chief Minister alleged that the earlier governments misused the funds from centres for merrymaking activities due to which the Union government was not releasing the funds despite the legitimate right of the state on it.

However, Bhagwant Mann asserted that after he flagged the issue with the Union government they had released Rs 1,760 crore which will be spent judiciously on public welfare.

Soliciting the support of people for saving precious water and the environment of the state, CM Maan said "The need of the hour is to adopt crop diversification. He said that his government is already promoting this in a big way and now the time has come that all of us should join hands for it. Bhagwant Mann also urged the farmers to refrain from paddy straw burning as it imposes a serious threat to the environment in the state."

Meanwhile, dignitaries present on the occasion were, Cabinet Ministers Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Lal Chand Kataaruchak and Harbhajan Singh ETO, MLAs Dalbir Singh Tong, Sarwan Singh Dhun, Sherry Kalsi, Dr Ajay Gupta, Jasbir Singh Sandhu, Jaswinder Singh Ramdass, Amarpal Singh, Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal and others were also present. (ANI)

