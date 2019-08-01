Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo)
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo)

Punjab CM rejects CBI closure report in Bargari case

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:40 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 31 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday rejected the `hurried' CBI closure report in the Bargari sacrilege case and said that it had caused a deep sense of hurt and anguish among the Sikh community.
Amarinder said it should be immediately withdrawn to ensure further detailed investigations in the matter, read a statement.

The CBI had not only overlooked certain crucial aspects of the investigation but had failed in its duty to identify the culprits and bring them to book, as was expected of the premier agency, the Chief Minister said.

Demanding reopening of the case for further investigations, Amarinder said, "for reasons best known to them", the CBI had unexpectedly closed the case in an unusually hurried manner, which raised several questions on its handling of the matter.

Many aspects of the case, including financial transactions and linkages with foreign-based entities, had been conveniently ignored in the CBI probe, the Chief Minister noted, seeking a review of the closure decision.
The CBI had also not identified and examined certain key witnesses/suspects whose examination could have shed light on the cases dismissed by the CBI in its closure report, he added.

The previous Punjab government had, in November 2015, handed over to CBI the investigation of three sacrilege cases - theft of a 'bir' of Guru Granth Sahib from a Burj Jawahar Singh Walagurdwara on June 1, 2015 putting up of hand-written sacrilegious posters in Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala on September 25 and torn pages of the holy book being found at Bargari on October 12, 2015.

The CBI had filed its closure report on July 4, giving a clean chit to the accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, the statement read.
The agency had rejected the findings of the Punjab Police SIT in the case.

The Chief Minister pointed out the CBI was controlled by the central government, led by the BJP which was an ally of the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) at the time of the sacrilege incident, the statement read.
The needle of suspicion in the Bargari case had been pointed at SAD by the Justice Ranjit Singh (Retd) Commission, Amarinder said, adding that given this context, the CBI decision to file closure report was highly questionable.

The unexpected decision of CBI to file the closure report had pained not just the Sikhs in India, but also the large Sikh diaspora abroad, he added.
The sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib was a grave and sensitive issue which could not be dismissed in this manner, without taking action against those guilty of perpetuating the crime, said the Chief Minister.
Such an act, the Chief Minister warned, could have serious repercussions for the state's law and order, which could, in turn, have major consequences for the country.

Given the sensitivity of the issue, the need for a fair and impartial probe into every aspect of the issue was needed to take the case to its logical conclusion, Captain Amarinder Singh said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:51 IST

Congress appoints Nabam Tuki as Arunchal PCC president, Lombo...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Congress on Wednesday appointed former chief minister Nabam Tuki as the president of the party's Arunachal Pradesh unit.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:51 IST

Odisha receives deficit rainfall in July

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 31 (ANI): Odisha has received average rainfall of 309.4 mm against the long term average (LTA) of 339.9 mm registering a deficit of 9.0 per cent, this year in the month of July.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:51 IST

Haryana CM approves proposal for IPS officer Vinod Kumar's...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 31 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal for compulsory retirement of IPS officer Vinod Kumar after giving him three months notice.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:49 IST

Those opposing Triple Talaq bill should understand it's for...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for their support, Triple Talaq crusader Shayara Bano, on Wednesday said that those who were opposing the Bill should understand that it is for the welfare of society and women.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:40 IST

Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill will cause decline in accidents: Gadkari

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill will cause a decline in accidents.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:40 IST

Telangana BJP leaders hail PM Modi a day after Triple Talaq Bill...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 31 (ANI): Telangana BJP leaders on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after triple talaq bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:40 IST

Rakesh Asthana given additional charge of NCB for six months

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Wednesday approved the entrustment of additional charge of the post of Director General, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to Rakesh Asthana.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:40 IST

Delhi Police EOW registers case against Amrapali group in...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Wednesday registered a case against Amrapali group in connection with the company's 'Crystal Homes' project.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:34 IST

University looted, women professors abused for just 3.75 bigha...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Amidst raids at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Wednesday came down heavily on the administration and said they have "looted his university", while claiming that women professors at the institution were "heckled and abused" dur

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:31 IST

In maiden Parliament session of Modi 2.0, 10 ordinances set to...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): In the maiden session of the 17th Lok Sabha, ten ordinances are set to become laws after being passed in both Houses of the Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:31 IST

Netizens stand divided on twitter after customer cancels Zomato...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Zomato controversy has created quite a buzz on Twitter. Netizens stand divided on the social media platform. Where many slammed Amit Shukla, a customer who refused to accept food from the hands of a Muslim delivery boy, others sided with him.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:19 IST

HDFC reduces home loan rates by 10 basis pts

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): HDFC Bank on Wednesday reduced its retail prime lending rate on housing loans by 10 basis points.

Read More
iocl