Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (file photo)
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (file photo)

Punjab CM rejigs Cabinet, takes away Local Government ministry from Sidhu

ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2019 20:05 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 6 (ANI): As the war between the two intensified, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday on Thursday effected a reshuffle of his ministry and stripped Navjot Singh Sidhu of the portfolios of Local Government and Tourism and Culture from him and gave him Power and New and Renewable Energy Sources ministry.
The decision was taken by the Chief Minister after Sidhu skipped a Cabinet Meeting and launched a veiled attack on Singh by saying he has been singled out publicly for his ministry's alleged failure that led to Congress losses in urban areas and that he could not be taken for granted.
Singh and Sidhu have been at loggerheads since his controversial visit to Pakistan for the swearing in ceremony of Imran Khan where he had hugged the Army Chief that led to a huge controversy in India. It fuelled further during the elections when Siddhu and his wife accused the chief minister of having had a hand in the denial of ticket to her to contest the Lok Sabha elections from either Chandigarh or Amritsar.
"The Chief Minister, who had hinted at changes in the portfolios of his Council of Ministers after the completion of the poll process, has allocated the crucial Local Government to his senior-most colleague, Brahm Mohindra, who was earlier handling Health and Family Welfare, which has now been entrusted to Balbir Sidhu," an official released said.
"Local Government was earlier with Navjot Singh Sidhu, who now gets Power and New and Renewable Energy Sources. His other previous portfolios of Tourism and Cultural Affairs go to Charanjit Singh Channi, who retains Technical Education, Industrial Training and Employment General, with his Science and Technology portfolio taken over by the Chief Minister," it stated.
Earlier in the day, Sidhu who did not attend the Cabinet Meeting said his department has been singled out and that he cannot be taken for granted.
"We swim and we sink together... It is a collective responsibility. My department has been singled out publicly. One must have the ability to see things from the right perspective. I cannot be taken for granted. I have been a performer throughout. I am answerable to the people of Punjab," he said.
In
,
won eight parliamentary seats out of 13 while, four seats went to BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alliance while AAP bagged a seat- Sangrur.
Amarinder hoped the exercise would also re-energise his team and bring freshness into the working of the major departments.
"Balbir Sidhu's portfolio of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy has been entrusted, under the new scheme of things, to Tript Bajwa, along with Higher Education. Bajwa also retains Rural Development and Panchayats," the release said.
"However, Bajwa has been divested of Housing and Urban Development, which the Chief Minister has handed over to Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, in place of Revenue, which goes to Gurpreet Singh Kangar, who is also handling Rehabilitation and Disaster Management," it said.
The Chief Minister has taken Governance Reforms and Information Technology in the Cabinet reshuffle.
"Manpreet Singh Badal continues to take care of Finance, Planning and Programme Implementation but the Chief Minister has decided to take Governance Reforms into his own fold. School Education has been shifted from Om Prakash Soni to Vijay Inder Singla, who retains Public Works but hands over Information Technology to Captain Amarinder," the release read.
Soni will now take care of Medical Education and Research, Freedom Fighters and Food Processing departments.
"In addition to Sports and Youth Affairs, Rana Gurmeet Sodhi will now also be in charge of NRI Affairs, which was under the Chief Minister's purview earlier. Transport has been moved from Aruna Chowdhary's basket and handed over to Razia Sultan, who retains Water Supply but has been divested of Higher Education. Aruna Chowdhary takes over the Social Security, Women and Child Development departments," the release further said. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 21:55 IST

Parents file complaint after nurse cuts off thumb of child in...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Jun 6 (ANI): Parents of a 5-month old baby have filed a police complaint against a government hospital here and a nurse employed with it alleging negligence after their baby lost her thumb in the hospital.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 21:54 IST

US State Secy Pompeo to visit India on June 26

New Delhi [India], Jun 6 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo is expected to pay a delegation-level visit to New Delhi, probably on June 26, before heading to attend the G-20 summit in Osaka on June 28-29, United States ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster, said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 21:38 IST

Rahul asks all Cong state in-charges to submit report by June to...

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi has asked all party's state in-charges to submit a report to review the drubbing of Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 21:38 IST

Pradhan writes to Jayshankar requesting repatriation of 10...

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jayshankar requesting his personal intervention in the release and repatriation of 10 people from Odisha held captive by their employer in Dubai.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 21:38 IST

India signs deal with Israel to procure 100 SPICE bombs

New Delhi (India), Jun 6 (ANI): In a major development, India on Thursday signed a deal with Israel under emergency provisions worth around Rs 300 crore for buying over 100 SPICE bombs with high explosives warhead for the Indian Air Force. This is the first defence deal signed by the government after

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 21:18 IST

CM Amarinder Singh approves Sustainable Developments Goals

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] Jun 6 (ANI) The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday sanctioned the formulation of an action plan to set Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 21:09 IST

Will complain to MP Guv about VIP treatment to Kamal Nath's...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rahul Kothari on Thursday said that his party will complain to Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel regarding VIP treatment provided to state Chief Minister Kamal Nath's relatives.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 20:59 IST

Missing AN-32 aircraft: Pilot's family members meet Defence...

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Family members of Ashish Tanwar, the pilot of IAF AN 32 aircraft that went missing on June 3 met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 20:31 IST

PM Modi reconstitutes NITI Aayog

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reconstituted the NITI Aayog retaining Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and three other members. Names of high profile member Bibek Debroy and Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant do not figure in the new team.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 20:29 IST

CBI arrests 3 persons in SSC paper leak case

New Delhi (India) Jun 6 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested three persons in connection with the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) paper leak scam case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 20:29 IST

NIA files chargesheet in arms theft case from PDP's Aijaz Ahmad Mir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 6 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge sheet in the case relating to the theft of seven AK rifles and one pistol along with ammunition in September last year from the official residence of PDP leader and ex-Wachi MLA Aijaz

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 20:16 IST

Jagan quashes Naidu order, allows CBI to enter state

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday revoked "General Consent" that barred the CBI from entering the state.

Read More
iocl