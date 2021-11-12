Punjab CM tears into Akali rank and file during state Assembly session

Chandigarh [India], November 12 (ANI): Taking the attack right into the Akali rank and file, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday termed it as unfortunate that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) always saw everything through the narrow prism of politics especially the issues of utmost importance to Punjab such as devolution of more powers to states, transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab, besides the Sri Anandpur Sahib resolution.

During his speech on the occasion of the 16th session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha, the Chief Minister came to all guns blazing at the Akalis and said that "they were the gateway through which the RSS, which has always been inimical to the interests of Punjab, managed to make inroads in the State".

"When the RSS and its political wing the BJP undermined the federal structure of the country by revoking the Article 370 not only did the Akalis take sides with the BJP but the SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal spoke in favour of the move and even went to the extent of not voting against the undemocratic move," added Channi.



Effectively silencing the criticism hurled at him on meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister Amit Shah, Channi divulged that his meetings with both the dignitaries were a courtesy call.

"Perhaps the Akalis have chosen to forget very conveniently that I wrote letters to the Union Government emphasizing the reopening of the Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor besides pleading with it repeatedly to roll back the three draconian agricultural farm laws which are striking at the very roots of the farming sector which forms the backbone of our agrarian economy."

The Chief Minister further apprised the house that in his meetings with the Central Government on security issues, he always took the consistent stand that international borders should be sealed so that drugs could not enter Punjab.

"I never ever asked them to increase the jurisdiction of the BSF in the state which I am being falsely accused of. I am vehemently in opposition to this move by the Centre," he said. (ANI)

