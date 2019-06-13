Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo)
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo)

Punjab CM terms Khaira's accusation on excess water release to Pak as 'politically motivated'

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:10 IST

Chandigarh [India], June 13 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday rejected Punjab Ekta Party (PEP) chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira's allegation of the state's canals going dry while the government was releasing water to Pakistan.
The Chief Minister said surplus water was being discharged as a precautionary measure to prevent flooding in the areas along Sutlej and Beas rivers.
Reacting to Khaira's accusations, Singh in a statement termed the charges as politically motivated, aimed at spreading disinformation.
"Khaira is a chronic attention-seeker with no credibility and no respect for truth," said Singh and termed as ludicrous his outrageous remarks questioning the Chief Minister's 'motives'.
The decision to release excess water, in a regulated manner, was a precautionary measure taken by a Technical Committee after a meeting held on May 28, 2019, wherein all partner states were represented, the Chief Minister said.
"A unanimous view emerged at the meeting that there was clearly surplus water and it would be appropriate to use it gainfully by releasing excess supplies and get the benefit of power generation too. If it was not done now then excess water released through spillway will not only go waste, but will also cause flood damages in the areas located along rivers Sutlej and Beas, the Committee found," the statement read.
The Chief Minister has "ridiculed" Khaira for reading a "hidden agenda and motive in a decision taken on technical grounds by all the partner states", the statement added.
Not only was the release of excess water necessary to prevent flooding later, it was actually beneficial for the state, Captain Amarinder Singh pointed out and added that there was no shortage of water as a result of this discharge.
The water requirement in the fields was being fully met for cotton sowing and water had now been released in all canals to meet with the requirement of paddy transplantation which was due to start from June 13, as per the government's policy to arrest decline of ground water which occurs due to early sowing, Singh further stated.
The Chief Minister has urged Khaira to stop "indulging in histrionics to stay in public limelight by making unsubstantiated claims."
Contrary to Khaira's unfounded claims of 15,000 to 20,000 cusecs of water being released, on an average, 8700 cusecs of water on a daily basis had been released downstream of Ferozepur headwork to Pakistan for the past 24 days, with regular monitoring of the situation, said the Chief Minister.
The releases going down to Pakistan will be controlled in the coming days, he added.
The Chief Minister cited figures to state that water level in Bhakra Dam as on June 13 stood at 1609.43 ft, which was about 100 ft higher than last year's level and 38 ft higher than the maximum level observed on this date. The situation was equally worrying at Pong dam and Ranjit Sagar Dam, where water levels in reservoirs was 46.41 ft and 38 feet, respectively, higher than the corresponding levels last year on the same date. Due to heavy snow accumulation and normal forecast for Monsoon by IMD, the inflows were also expected to be higher this year, the Chief Minister stated.
Had the decision to go in for precautionary releases not been taken, river Sutlej was sure to experience releases from Bhakra in the range of 50,000 to 2,00,000 cusecs during the months of July and August, which would trigger floods in the areas near the river, he added. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:45 IST

Union Health Min condemns violence against Kolkata doc; urges...

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): In the wake of alleged assault of a junior doctor and the subsequent ongoing strike by practitioners in West Bengal, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Thursday, while condemning the "recent incidents of violence", urged patients and the

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:35 IST

AN-32 crash: Bodies of all 13 IAF personnel, black box retrieved

New Delhi/Itanagar (India), Jun 13 (ANI) Bodies of all the 13 IAF personnel on board the ill-fated AN-32 transport plane and its black box were on Thursday retrieved from the crash site in Arunachal Pradesh, a day after Air Force helicopters spotted the wreckage.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:10 IST

TN: Leopard which ventured into Sirumugai, released in tiger reserve

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 13 (ANI): A leopard, which ventured into Mothepalayam village near Sirumugai forest range here was trapped and released into the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve by forest officials on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:08 IST

Coast Guard rescues man from drowning on Goa beach

Panaji (Goa) [India] June 13 (ANI): In a swift rescue operation Coast Guard helicopter rescued a drowning person two nautical miles north of Cabo de Rama beach here on Thursday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 18:59 IST

'75 lakh litres of polluted water being dumped into Ganga everyday'

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India] June 13 (ANI): An official engaged with the government's Namami Gange project has revealed that 75 lakh litres of polluted water is being dumped into the river Ganga every day.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 18:53 IST

Mumbai: Man dies after drowning at Bandra Bandstand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 13 (ANI): A man died after drowning in the sea at Bandra Bandstand here on Thursday, according to the Mumbai Fire Brigade department (MFB).

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 18:50 IST

Couple found dead at residence in Delhi's Jagatpuri

New Delhi (India) Jun 13 (ANI): A couple was found dead at their residence in Jagatpuri area of the national capital, police said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 18:46 IST

PM Modi to chair 5th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog on June 15

New Delhi [India], Jun 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on June 15 (Saturday) chair the fifth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in keeping with the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sanka Vishwas'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 18:44 IST

Take care of patients, run hospitals peacefully: Mamata urges...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jun 13 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday appealed to protesting doctors in the state to get back to work and ensure that hospitals can run "smoothly and peacefully".

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 18:42 IST

Telangana: KCR chairs TRS Parliamentary Party meet

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 13 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao chaired a meeting of TRS Parliamentary Party at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday and discussed the strategy to be adopted in the ensuing Parliament session.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 18:32 IST

Cyclone Vayu skirting close to Gujarat coast, says top Coast...

Porbandar (Gujarat) [India], June 13 (ANI): Cyclone Vayu is skirting close to Gujarat coast but has not made landfall yet, said a top Coast Guard official here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 18:22 IST

Facebook awards Manipuri engineer for detecting WhatsApp bug

Imphal (Manipur) [India] June 13 (ANI): An engineer from Manipur was awarded USD 5000 by Facebook for detecting a WhatsApp bug that violated the privacy of the users.

Read More
iocl