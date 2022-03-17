Punjab CM to launch anti-corruption helpline, says complaints will be received on his personal WhatsApp number

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 17 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced that an anti-corruption helpline will be launched in the state on Shaheed Diwas on March 23.

The newly elected chief minister said that people will be able to lodge complaints against corruption via WhatsApp.

"99 per cent of people are honest, because of 1 per cent the system breaks down," said Mann.

Mann had also taken to Twitter to post, "On the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh ji, we will launch the anti-corruption helpline number. That will be my personal WhatsApp number. If anyone asks you for a bribe, send it to me by recording a video/audio of it. A strict action will be taken against the corrupt. Corruption will no longer work in Punjab."

A day after Mann assumed office, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government took the first step towards fulfilling the promises which it had made during the run-up to the state assembly polls - a corruption-free government and controlling drug menace in the state that shares a border with Pakistan.

The AAP registered a landslide victory in recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls, winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly. (ANI)