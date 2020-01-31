Punjab CM to campaign in Delhi from February 3 to 5

Chandigarh [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will address a series of public meetings and participate in roadshows in various parts of the national capital from February 3 to 5 in support of Congress candidates during the Delhi Assembly elections.

A spokesperson of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) said that the Chief Minister will address a public meeting in favour of Congress candidate Surender Setia in Hari Nagar on February 3 at 4:45 pm, followed by a roadshow to canvas for party candidate Shivani Chopra in Kalkaji at 9 pm.

On February 4, Singh will participate in a roadshow at Kasturba Nagar at 5 pm, in favour of party candidate Abhishek Dutt, followed by a public meeting at Bata Chowk Bhogal in Jangpura at 8 pm.

The Chief Minister's programme for electioneering on February 5 is yet to be finalised, the spokesperson said.

Elections will be held in all 70 constituencies of Delhi on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)