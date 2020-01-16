Punjab CM to target SAD over controversial power agreements

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced that his government will bring out a White Paper, in the monsoon session of state Assembly, to expose fraud committed by Akalis with regard to controversial Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with private players.

This paper will "reveal" all the dossiers signed by the previous SAD-BJP ruling state government, as well as the power plants set up by them during their rule. (ANI)

