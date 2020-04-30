Punjab Congress asks people to raise tricolour from rooftops on May 1

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 30 (ANI): The Punjab Congress has asked all people in the state to raise the national tricolour from their homes/rooftops on May 1 to register their support in the fight against COVID-19.

"The event, coinciding with May Day (Labour Day), will serve to underscore the right of Punjab to central aid in this unprecedented crisis," Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Sunil Jakhar said.

India is under a nation-wide lockdown until May 3 to stem the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

