Punjab Congress demands CM Bhagwant Mann's resignation over "deteriorating law and order"

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 6 (ANI): The Congress party demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the second day of the Punjab Budget session in the Punjab assembly over the "deteriorating law and order situation".

The day's session began with a discussion on the Governor's speech but the opposition started raising concerns about the law and order situation.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly Pratap Singh Bajwa said "The present situation in Punjab has become very bad. Gangsters are killing in Punjab jails and making videos from inside the jail. The Chief Minister has failed to maintain law and order. Chief Minister should resign from his post".

Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring reached the state assembly wearing a T-shirt which shows crimes committed in the recent past.

He also took to Twitter to express his concerns about the law and order situation in Punjab.

"Each & every Punjabi feels that the Law & order situation of the state has collapsed but @PunjabGovtIndia continues to disregard facts. @PunjabPoliceInd failed to act against those who attacked its senior officials. @INCPunjab MLAs have sworn to be people's voice at the VS" he tweeted.

He also pointed out that family members of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala have not been delivered justice.

"Musewala's father is hurt and is still expecting justice to be delivered. What does the government want that now the killers should also harm Siddu Musewala's father?

Reacting to these remarks from the opposition Aam Aadmi party MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh said that the current situation in Punjab is fine and Chief Minister is capable of maintaining law and order.

The Punjab budget session is underway and will continue until March 24. (ANI)