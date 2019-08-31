Punjab: Former CM Beant Singh remembered on his 24th death anniversary

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Punjab government on Saturday organised a state-level function to observe the 24th death anniversary of former Chief Minister Beant Singh.

The 'Sarab Dharam Sammelan' was organised to remember the 12th Chief Minister of the state. Prominent leaders who were present on the occasion were included Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Punjab Mandi Board Chairman Lal Singh, Minister Gurpreet Singh, and others.

Senior Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) functionaries, district unit presidents, representative of various social and religious institutions were also present on the occasion.

On August 31, 1995, Singh was killed in an explosion outside the Punjab and Haryana Secretariat. Punjab Police personnel Dilawar Singh acted as a human bomb in that attack.

Paying tributes, MLA Gurkirat Kotli said: "The late Chief Minister had made a tremendous contribution to restoring the unity and brotherhood of the state and we will not let divisive forces disrupt the social fabric of the country."

Grandson of the slain Chief Minister and MP Ravneet Singh Bittu pledged to carry forward the development policies and schemes initiated by the late Chief Minister. (ANI)

