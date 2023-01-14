Punjab Governor condoles death of Jalandhar MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 14 (ANI): Punjab Governor and Administrator of UT, Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday expressed his grief over the demise of Congress MP from Jalandhar, Chaudhary Santokh Singh.

"I am shocked at the sudden, untimely demise of Chaudhary ji. He was a dedicated and hardworking leader. May his soul rest in peace," said the Governor.

Purohit conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to his family to overcome the unfathomable loss.

The 76-year-old Congress leader suffered a heart attack and collapsed during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra which is currently passing through Punjab.

Singh was walking along with Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra when he collapsed after suffering a heart attack on Saturday morning.



Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital in Phagwara, where he was declared brought dead.

Santokh Singh was a former Cabinet Minister of Punjab and a Member of Parliament from Jalandhar (Lok Sabha constituency). He won the 2014 Indian general election and 2019 Indian general election as a congress candidate.

Following the sudden demise of the Congress MP, the Congress has suspended the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra for the day.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the last rites of the MP will be performed on Sunday and the yatra will remain suspended till then.

"The yatra is suspended for today. The last rites will be held tomorrow. I have not spoken to Rahul Gandhi yet but we all feel that the yatra should resume after the last rites. Till the last rites are completed, it will remain suspended," the Punjab Congress chief told reporters. (ANI)

