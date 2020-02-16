Punjab Governor visits vintage car rally in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore on Sunday visited the vintage car rally in Gurugram.

The event featured over 150 vintage cars from all across the world.

"I have a lot of interest in exploring vintage cars. Here, cars are as old as 50 and 100 years. People are coming here from across the world to have a look at these cars. In fact, new garages have also been opened in Gurugram for the maintenance of these vehicles. This in turn is generating employment," Badnore said while speaking to media.

Some of the cars that have been kept for public display are Jaguar XK 120, Pontic Convertible, Rolls Royce Boat Tail Convertible, Jaguar Mark 5, Austin Princess, and 1939 Mercedes Benz Type 230 Pullman. (ANI)

