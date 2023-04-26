Punjab Govt declares holiday tomorrow in honour of ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 26 (ANI): Punjab government on Wednesday announced a one-day holiday for all the state government offices in honour of the former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal who passed away on April 25.

"All government offices, departments, boards, corporations and educational institutions in Punjab will remain shut on Thursday (April 27)," the official order said.

Earlier central government on Tuesday, declared two days of national mourning following the demise of former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal.



The senior Punjab politician passed away at the age of 95.

The Fortis Hospital in its official media bulletin stated, "S Parkash Singh Badal, Former Chief Minister of Punjab, was admitted at Fortis Hospital Mohali on April 16, 2023, with acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma. He was shifted to the medical ICU on 18th April as his respiratory condition worsened. He had been on NIV and HFNC support along with medical management".

"He was being managed under Prof (Dr) Digambar Behera along with the Pulmonology and critical care team supported by Cardiology. Despite appropriate medical management S Parkash Singh Badal succumbed to his illness. Fortis Hospital Mohali deeply condoles the death of S Parkash Singh Badal," the statement added.

Yesterday Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolence on his demise and said that Badal was a colossal figure in Indian politics and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure in Indian politics and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times". (ANI)

