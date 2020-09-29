Punjab govt did not forward assembly resolution against farm ordinances to Centre: Harsimrat Badal

Bathinda (Punjab) [India], September 29 (ANI): Former union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday attacked Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh over the farm laws, saying his government had not forwarded the resolution passed by the state assembly last month against the farm ordinances.

Addressing a workers meeting here, she accused the chief minister of indulging in "double-speak and duplicity".

"By refusing to forward the resolution to the Centre he proved he had no sympathy for the farmers or their cause," she alleged.

The former union minister, who is MP from Bathinda, said that before holding meetings with farmer organisations, Captain Amarinder Singh should tell Punjabis why his government had not forwarded the resolution passed on August 28 to the Centre for one month.

"The people deserve to know if there is a bigger conspiracy and the chief minister is in league with anti-farmer and anti-Punjab forces which were bent on denying justice to farmers", she said.



She said Congress government also participated in the consultative process on the agricultural ordinances. "Official documents are available which prove the guilt of Captain Amarinder Singh as well as his Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal. They consented to the anti-farmer move in 2019 but remained silent on this issue for one year, which amounts to deceiving Punjab and its farmers," she alleged.

Answering media queries, Harsimrat Badal said she resigned from the union cabinet after realising that the BJP was unwilling to relent on the issue.

"We took it is our responsibility and walked out of power as well as the alliance because the SAD is first and foremost an organisation of farmers and will never be part of anything which goes against their interests," she said.

Reacting to a query regarding the burning of a tractor in Delhi by the Youth Congress members, Harsimrat said "they are all doing a 'tamasha'.

"They bought a tractor from the junk dealer and put it on fire twice - at Ambala earlier and now in Delhi for cheap publicity. But people are well aware of their drama. If the Congress is really serious about the farmers' it has the authority to declare Punjab a mandi (Principal Marketing Yard) after which the corporate sharks won't be able to cause damage to our farmers. But they won't take any such step as they have already implemented what the Centre is going to do now," she said. (ANI)

