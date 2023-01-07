Punjab govt extends holidays in schools in view of severe cold

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 6 (ANI): In wake of severe cold conditions, the Punjab Government on Friday extended the holidays till 14 January 2023 for the students of Class I to VII of all government, aided, recognized and private schools in the state due to in the state.



Punjab School Education Minister Punjab Harjot Singh Bains said that the classes of class VIII to class XII of all the schools of the state will start on January 9, 2023 as announced earlier.

He further said that the teachers of primary, middle and secondary schools will remain present in schools from January 9, 2023 and the opening timing of all schools will be from 10 am to 3 pm. (ANI)

