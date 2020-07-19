Punjab govt likely to recommend ULB polls in October

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Punjab government is likely to recommend to the Election Commission to hold elections in 126 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of the state in the second week of October.

The final decision in this regard would be subject to the COVID-19 situation.

According to the provisions of the Punjab Municipal Act, the ULB elections are to be held by September 2020.

In the video conference meeting of the ministers chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, it was noted that the final decision in the matter should be taken only after observing the COVID-19 developments for the next few weeks.

Singh pointed out that the pandemic is projected to peak in Punjab by September. He said that it would be better to take all developments around the pandemic into account before finalising the recommendations that are to be made to the Election Commission regarding the ULB elections.

The meeting ruled out the possibility of conducting the polls in August given the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state. It also took note of the fact that the procurement and the festive season would start towards mid-October, and therefore it would not be feasible to hold the elections during that period.

However, all the ministers agreed that the ULB elections should be held at the earliest possible taking all the factors into account.

Local government minister Brahm Mohindra said that his department would complete all work related to 'wardbandi''(delimitation of wards) by the end of the month.

"The polls would have 50 per cent reservation for women, in line with the state government's policy," Mohindra said, adding that his department would be ready well in time for the polls. (ANI)

