Punjab govt only making false promises: MoS Som Parkash

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Slamming the Congress-led Punjab government, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash on Tuesday said Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is doing nothing except making false slogans and promises.

Speaking to ANI, Parkash said, "In 2017, the Congress party had promised to give jobs to the people. No one was given a job. The Punjab government is doing nothing except giving false slogans and promises."

He also took a dig at the infighting in the Punjab Congress unit, saying state party Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has been targeting his own government recently over different issues.



"For the first time, we have seen that the chief minister says something and the party chief says something else and terms the chief minister's decisions as a lollipop. It shows how Congress is failing," he added.

"I do not understand why Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has announced Rs 2 lakh to the culprits of January 26 violence in Delhi. There are cases of sedition and the Punjab government gives them two lakhs. This is very unfortunate. Democracy is being murdered," he added.

Earlier, Sidhu had attacked the Channi government for not being able to fill up job vacancies in the state. He had questioned the government why it had failed to fill up one lakh job vacancies in the state.

Earlier, Sidhu had slammed the state government and had urged them to not shy away from actual issues that Punjab people want to get resolved. He had also pointed out in his tweets that Punjab is the most indebted state of the country with debt accounting for 50 per cent of the state's GDP.

Taking to Twitter, Sidhu said, "Today, Punjab is the most indebted state in India. Debt accounts for 50 per cent of State GDP. Half of our expenditure is funded by expensive debt. Let's not derail from real issues to which every Punjabi and party worker demands a solution because there is #PunjabBeyond2022 #HaqiqatPunjabDi." (ANI)

