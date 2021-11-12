Punjab govt's decision to introduce Punjabi language at all levels is a welcome move: D Raja

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Punjab government's decision to introduce Punjabi language as the medium of instruction at all levels is a welcome move, said Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja on Friday.



Speaking to ANI, Raja said, "It is the decision of the state government and should be respected because we support all the languages in the country. In Tamil Nadu, Tamil is taught. In Kerala, it is Malayalam. Punjabi is one of the Indian languages and it should be respected. The Punjab government is taking concrete measures to introduce it as a medium of instruction at all levels. It is a welcome move."

The Punjab government has made the teaching of the Punjabi language mandatory for all schools in the state.

"Punjabi language has been made a compulsory subject for all students from Class I to X in Punjab. Schools will be fined up to Rs 2 lakhs for violation. Punjabi is mandatory in offices. Also, Punjabi will be written on top of all the boards in the State," said Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday. (ANI)

