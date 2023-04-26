Punjab: Haryana CM Khattar catches up with Captain Amarinder Singh as they arrive to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 26 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday caught up with his former Punjab counterpart Captain Amarinder Singh as the two leaders arrived to pay last respects to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal.

The five-time former chief minister Badal passed away at the age of 95. He breathed his last at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

After walking out of the hospital, Haryana CM said the demise of the veteran leader marks the end of an era.

"Parkash Singh Badal was a resolute and visionary leader, who never tired of raising his voice for the poor and farmers. He represented his Legislative Assembly for 10 consecutive terms and remained chief minister of Punjab for 20 years. His demise today marks the end of an era. I am here to pay him my last tributes on behalf of myself, the Haryana government and also the people of Haryana," Khattar told reporters here.

Condoling the demise of the veteran Akali leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier said Badal was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times".

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences to Badal's bereaved family and supporters.

"Shri Prakash Singh Badal-ji was a political stalwart who played a significant role in Punjab politics for many decades. In his long political and administrative career, he made several noteworthy contributions towards the welfare of farmers and other weaker sections of our society," he said in a tweet.

He added, "Badal Sahab was the son of soil who remained connected to his roots, all his life. I fondly remember my interactions with him on several issues. I'm deeply anguished by his demise. His demise is a personal loss to me. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and supporters. Om Shanti!"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed condolences to the bereaved family members and supporters of the SAD patriarch.

"The news of the demise of Sardar Parkash Singh Badal, former Chief Minister of Punjab and former President of Shiromani Akali Dal, is sad. He was a lifelong leader of the politics of India and Punjab. I express my deepest condolences to all his bereaved family members and supporters including Mr Sukhbir Singh Badal," Rahul said in a tweet.

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also expressed condolence to Sukhbir Badal and his family.

"Received the extremely saddening news of the demise of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. May Waheguru ji give his departed soul a place in his holy feet. My condolence is with Sukhbir Badal ji and his entire family," Kejriwal tweeted.

BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill also consoled Badal's demise saying his contribution will never be forgotten.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also expressed grief on the death of his predecessor.

"Received the sad news of the death of the former Chief Minister of Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal," he said on Twitter.

"Saddened to hear about passing of Sardar Parkash Singh Badal. Today, Punjab has lost a stalwart who contributed immensely towards development & well-being of Punjab. Badal Saab's contribution will never be forgotten. Condolences to entire family @officeofssbadal," Mann said in another tweet.

Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader Raghav Chadha also expressed grief on the politician's demise.

"Saddened by the news of the passing away of former Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Prakash Singh Badal. My deepest condolences to his family and friends," Chadha said on Twitter.

The Fortis Hospital, in an official media bulletin, stated, "S Parkash Singh Badal, Former Chief Minister of Punjab, was admitted at Fortis Hospital Mohali on April 16, 2023, with acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma. He was shifted to the medical ICU on 18th April as his respiratory condition worsened. He had been on NIV and HFNC support along with medical management."

"He was being managed under Prof (Dr) Digambar Behera along with the Pulmonology and critical care team supported by Cardiology. Despite appropriate medical management S Parkash Singh Badal succumbed to his illness. Fortis Hospital Mohali deeply condoles the death of S Parkash Singh Badal," the statement added.

Badal was admitted to ICU on April 21, following complaints of breathing difficulties, the SAD had informed earlier.

Badal was CM from 1970-1971, 1977-1980, 1997-2002, and from 2007-2017.

He was also the youngest to have ever held the CM's office in Punjab. (ANI)