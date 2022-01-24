SAD leader leader Bikram Singh Majithia (File photo)
Punjab: High Court rejects bail application of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case

ANI | Updated: Jan 24, 2022 17:26 IST


Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 24 (ANI): Punjab and Haryana High Court rejected the anticipatory bail application of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday in a drugs case.

The SAD leader was booked by Punjab Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at SAS Nagar Police Station on the basis of a 2018 report submitted by the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF).
Majithia had earlier slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other Congress state ministers alleging a "conspiracy" to frame him to save themselves.
He previously served as a minister in the Punjab government. (ANI)

