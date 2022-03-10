Punjab: In AAP's tsunami, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal loses from Jalalabad

Jalalabad (Punjab) [India], March 10 (ANI): As Aam Aadmi Party's tsunami swept Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal who was contesting from Jalalabad seat lost to AAP candidate Jagdeep Goldie Kamboj.

Addressing the media after the win, Kamboj thanked the people of the constituency for blessing him with such a massive victory.

"I was expecting to win by 25,000 votes(margin)but won with over 30,000. I'm thankful to the people of Jalalabad for this victory..." he said.



Talking of the major issues he would be dealing with on priority, Kamboj said, "The main focus will be on education followed by electricity, water."

AAP swept the Punjab polls by getting a three-fourths majority in the 117-member assembly with 92 seats pushing most of its rivals to the margins.

The party had finished second behind Congress in the 2017 elections in the state.

The Shiromani Akali Dal, which had broken off the alliance with the BJP over the three farm laws that were eventually repealed, tied up with Bahujan Samaj Party for the Assembly elections.

The SAD-BSP combine has been able to win only four seats and BJP two in the contest in the state which was being seen as multi-cornered. (ANI)

