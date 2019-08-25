SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema (File photo)
Punjab: Manpreet Badal misleading people to hide own failures, says SAD leader Cheema

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:23 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday said Punjab government should first send its case seeking compensation by listing the damage incurred in the recent floods instead of "playing politics and trying to blame the Centre for its own failures."
In a statement here, former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said it was strange that state finance minister Manpreet Badal was stating that the Centre had not given sanction for release of funds under the disaster management head when the Congress minister had not made out a case for compensation by undertaking 'inspection' and assessing damages incurred by the floods.
"Despite this failure on the part of the Congress government the Centre has included Punjab in the list of flood-affected states. I would advise the Finance Minister not to give vague statements that roads and infrastructure must be damaged but to get the damaged assessed at the earliest so that the State can avail of funds as relief under the disaster management head. Badal is admitting that adequate funds are available under this head so he is answerable to the people as to why Punjab's case has not been properly represented to the centre till now," Cheema said.
The SAD leader said it seemed Badal had woken up to the problem only now.
"This is a knee jerk reaction to cover up the manner in which Manpreet Badal had cold-shouldered the suffering of the flood-affected people yesterday. It is also a fact that the Punjab government deputed four ministers in flood-affected areas only yesterday after social and religious organisations have taken care of the basic needs of the people for one week. The Congress government was not visible in the field during this period," he added.
Cheema said Badal should apologise to the flood-affected people for failing them in their hour of need.
"Even now he needs to pull up his socks and get working and send details of the damaged incurred in the floods to the centre as quickly as possible so that the State can avail of appropriate relief under the disaster management head," Cheema said. (ANI)

