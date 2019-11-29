Representative Image
Representative Image

Punjab Min demands early merger of DCCBs into PSCB for restructuring of Co-Operative Banking Apparatus

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:58 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Punjab cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday met Union Minister Anurag Thakur and demanded an early merger of District Central Co-operative Banks into Punjab State Co-Operative Bank with a single focus for the restructuring of Co-operative Banking apparatus in the state.
A press release from Information and Public Relations Department in Punjab said, "During the meeting held at North Block in the National Capital, Punjab Cabinet Minister apprised Thakur that the case for merger of DCCBs into PSCB has already with the Reserve Bank of India and the Union Finance Ministry should liaison with the RBI to speed up the process of merger of these banks."
It further said, "Punjab Co-Operation Minister told Thakur that to take the welfare steps for the farming community in Punjab there was dire need to restructuring the Co-Operative Banking system for providing Co-Operative loans to the farmers and the Union Finance Ministry must take up this issue with RBI on priority basis for early merger of these banks. The much-needed merger of DCCBs into PSCCB would help in many ways to provide services on a much better scale that would add to the prospectus for the welfare of the state farming community."
"Punjab Cabinet Minister also raised the issue with Union State Finance Minister to provide exemption in income tax to the Co-Operative Banks and Societies in line with that of Commercial banks as the Co-operative banks directly influence the financial aspects of small and marginal farmers` economy thus these banks deserve this financial relief on priority basis," the press release said.
"Demanding income tax relaxation for Co-operative banks in tandem with Financial Institutions and banks, Randhwa state that as under this financial relaxation the income tax has been slashed down from 30 per cent to 22 per cent for Commercial Institutions and banks, this relief must be reached to the cooperative banks," it added.
"Raising another important issue, the Cooperation Minister said that the Union Government gives 2 per cent relaxation in terms of interest through NABARD on the loan which is advanced by the cooperative banks to the farmers from its own resources, but this relaxation is absent on the loans provided to the farmers by the cooperative banks through NABARD. Before the year 2006-07, NABARD provided loans to the cooperative banks at a 5.5 per cent rate of interest while the banks gave loans to the farmers at a 10 per cent rate of interest. Now, NABARD gives loans at 4.5 per cent interest rate while the banks charge from the farmers 7 per cent interest rate," the press note said.
"So, the probability for the banks which in 2006-07 was 4.5 per cent now stands at 2.5 per cent. Similarly, the cooperative banks' probability has lessened by 2 per cent. If the Union Government gives relief at a 2 per cent rate on the amount the cooperative sector banks get from the NABARD, then the financial loss to the banks would be mitigated to a great extent," the press note added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 08:28 IST

Man torches train coach after being denied ID card, arrested

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): A man was arrested on Thursday for setting a coach of Rishikesh- Delhi Passenger train on fire after he was apparently not issued an ID card.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 07:10 IST

BHU's Firoz Khan to appear for interview to teach at varsity's...

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Firoz Khan, who was facing protests for being appointed as an assistant professor in the Sanskrit Department of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), will appear for an interview on Friday to teach at the varsity's Ayurveda Department.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 06:44 IST

Bhopal gas tragedy: Four organisations campaigning for justice...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Ahead of the 35th anniversary of infamous 1984 Bhopal gas leak incident, four organisations campaigning for justice charged the central and the state government of continued collusion with Union Carbide and Dow Chemicals.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 06:29 IST

Over Rs 21,000 cr not used from 2017-18 Odisha budget: Accountant General

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Principal Accountant General (A&E) Madhumita Basu on Thursday said that over Rs 21,000 crore were not used by any state government department from 2017-18 Odisha budget.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 06:28 IST

Andhra Speaker berates officers for not inviting him to public event

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Thursday berated officials for not inviting him for Jyotiba Phule's 129th death anniversary ceremonial program at Srikakulam town.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 05:22 IST

Delhi: Ex-MLA Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy joins BJP

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Former MLA Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy on Thursday joined Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of party working president JP Nadda and BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 05:22 IST

Assam forest dept apprehends two rhino poachers at Kaziranga...

Kaziranga (Assam) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Assam forest department on Thursday apprehended two rhinoceros poachers in Balidubi Chapori area in 6th addition of Kaziranga National Park.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 05:14 IST

Andhra: ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.08 cr in disproportionate...

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached movable and immovable properties worth over Rs 1 crore belonging to the erstwhile Tehsildar of Sangam Mandal in Nellore District in Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 04:57 IST

Odisha boy selected in India's Blind Cricket team for bilateral...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Kalia Pradhan, a native of Ganjam district of Odisha, has been selected in Indian's Blind Cricket team for the bilateral series against Nepal at Kanpur and Dehradun.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 04:49 IST

Tribal entrepreneur sets up her own pizza centre in Hyderabad...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): A tribal entrepreneur has realised her dream of setting up a pizza centre named 'Cheesiano Pizza' in Hyderabad under the first batch of Chief Minister's ST Entrepreneurship and Innovation (CMSTEI) scheme.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 04:40 IST

Andhra govt seeks title change of film 'Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu'

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday wrote a letter to the Regional Officer, Regional Board of Film Certification Hyderabad, seeking the name change of film 'Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 04:30 IST

Kashmir hangover hasn't weaned off yet: Satya Pal Malik

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Goa Governor SP Malik on Thursday said that his Kashmir hangover has not "weaned off" yet.

Read More
iocl