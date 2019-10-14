Punjab: Minister Ashu denies reports of stubble burning

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Monday denied the allegation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that stubble burning in the state was further aggravating the problem of air pollution in the national capital.

"Last year, Punjab did not add to the deterioration of the pollution level in Delhi. And the reports of stubble burning came down by 40 per cent. And this year also we will try to bring it down. The crops are yet to be reaped. Not even 40 per cent of the crop has come to the market. So from where did come the news of stubble burning," Ashu told ANI.

He further claimed that Kejriwal is blaming Punjab for his political gains.

"Yesterday around 14 lakh metric tonne crop has become available in the market. Right now, the crops are being cut. So the question of stubble burning does not arise," he added.

Talking about the state government's effort towards reducing stubble burning, he said: "There has been a significant decrease in the stubble burning in the last one and a half years. Farmers are also becoming aware of the side-effects of stubble burning."

The minister said the District Collectors have put out notices to make farmers aware of the harmful effects of burning stubble. The administration is also conducting regular checks. (ANI)

